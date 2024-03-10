Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 381.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB opened at $36.58 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

