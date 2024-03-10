Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,262 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $327.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.37. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

