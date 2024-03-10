Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 28,518 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of CPI Card Group worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 5,028.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $15.02 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PMTS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

