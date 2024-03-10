R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,507 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,395 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of R1 RCM worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

