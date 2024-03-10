Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.67), with a volume of 81128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48. The firm has a market cap of £97.76 million, a PE ratio of -406.15 and a beta of 0.17.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is -3,076.92%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

