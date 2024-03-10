Robert John Anderson Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Robert John Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.