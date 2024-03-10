Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

