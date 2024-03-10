Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE RSI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

