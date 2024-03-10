Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,141 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 369,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.