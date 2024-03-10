Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Innoviz Technologies worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
INVZ opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
