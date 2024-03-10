Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,832 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $2,323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

