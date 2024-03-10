Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,072 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

