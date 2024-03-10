Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,626 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

VLY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.