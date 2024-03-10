Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exponent by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Exponent by 24.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $104.78.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

