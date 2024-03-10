Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

