Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,321 BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,675,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,919.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $134,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,510. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.09. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.