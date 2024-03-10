Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $251.71 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.07 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,490,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,490,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,313 shares of company stock worth $28,445,379 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

