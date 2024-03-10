Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 87,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile



Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

