Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 29.4 %

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

