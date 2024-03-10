Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.32

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 93207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Southern Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

