Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,948,000 after buying an additional 2,930,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after buying an additional 1,901,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.94 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

