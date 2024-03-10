SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,195,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,224,499 shares.The stock last traded at $52.02 and had previously closed at $52.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

