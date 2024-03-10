SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,568,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 809,588 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.23.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

