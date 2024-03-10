SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

