Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.20

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.55 ($0.32), with a volume of 370629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.05 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2,555.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.63.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

