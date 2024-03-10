SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.66

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.66 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 1198703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.79 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.28.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

