Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 469.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $131.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

