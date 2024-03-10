Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,548 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.29% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3959 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

