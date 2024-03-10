Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,523 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

