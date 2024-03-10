Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.