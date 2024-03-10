Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,596 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.