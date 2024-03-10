Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,596 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $24.41.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.