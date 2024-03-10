Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.19 Million Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.98% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.73.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

