Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $77.09.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.