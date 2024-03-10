Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.21 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of LiveRamp worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LiveRamp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,742,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $34.89 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

