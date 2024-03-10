Stifel Financial Corp Invests $2.19 Million in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 3.88% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 339,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 326,293 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 119,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000.
Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
COM stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.
Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.
