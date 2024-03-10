Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

