Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.