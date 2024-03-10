StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in StoneCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

