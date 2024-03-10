Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $571.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.56 and its 200-day moving average is $511.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.