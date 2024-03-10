Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEVA. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

