The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

