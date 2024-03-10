The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

