Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 2.98% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 383,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

