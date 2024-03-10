Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 165,694 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 106,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,243,000 after buying an additional 128,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

