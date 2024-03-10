Triad Group (LON:TRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $210.00

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 18716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.47).

Triad Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.19. The firm has a market cap of £34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5,125.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Triad Group’s payout ratio is currently -15,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

