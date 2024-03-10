U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119,493 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,067 shares of company stock worth $3,643,369. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

