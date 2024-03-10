UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.