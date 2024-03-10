Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VB opened at $222.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average is $200.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
