Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

