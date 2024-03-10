Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

